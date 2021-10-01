Local coffee shops in the Lowcountry to celebrate International Coffee Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s International Coffee Day!
Friday, October 1st, is International Coffee Day and what is a better way to celebrate than enjoying a great cup of coffee at a local Charleston coffee shop.
Local coffee shops in Charleston:
- Owlbear Café
- For a great mixture of tasty coffee and breakfast treats, sandwiches, soups and salads visit Owlbear Café in Mt. Pleasant at 1964 Riviera Dr. Suite J.
- Bitty and Beau’s Coffee
- A coffee shop in Downtown Charleston that offers a unique experience while the shop is run by people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to offer the best, more unique customer service. Located at 159 Church St.
- The Daily
- Local coffee shop in Charleston that offers a relaxing experience with juice, beer, breakfast sandwiches, and more. Located at 652 King St. in Downtown Charleston.
- Tricera Coffee
- A quiet coffee shop hidden in Downtown Charleston that offers hot drip coffee, iced coffee, lattes, frappes, tea, juices, and breakfast and lunch eats with a relaxing atmosphere. Located at 41 George St.
- Orange Spot Coffee
- A North Charleston coffee shop offering coffee drinks, light snacks, smoothies, sandwiches, and more. The shop offers an inviting outside patio to enjoy located at 1011 E. Montague Ave.
- Charleston Coffee Exchange
- One of Charleston’s favorite coffee shops and roaster in the area. Purchase your favorite coffees to make at home or visit the coffee shop to enjoy quick treats. Located at 2875 Ashley River Rd.
- Muddy Waters Coffee Bar
- Local coffee bar offering a mixture of lattes, cold brews, specialty drinks, and additional snacks including hot chocolate to keep you warm. Located at 1739 Maybank Hwy.