Local comic book shop raises over $8,000 for area restaurants after sewing popular superhero face masks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry comic book shop helped raise over $8,000 for local restaurants in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release Monday, the team at Captain’s Comics and Toys wanted a way to help the community as it began to reopen from the virus.

The shop’s owner, Mike Campbell, began talking with local crafters to make cloth face masks from superhero fabric designs, thinking his customers may enjoy a bit of fun for their new accessory.

A family friend, Toots Smith and customers Leah and Zoey Rhyne, offered to sew some masks for free to help. Once they began to talk, Campbell decided that this could be a way to help his community recover, according to the release.

“Retail has definitely taken a hit in 2020, but our friends in the local food and bev industry were being crushed,” said Campbell. “So much of Charleston’s local flavor is because of the amazing restaurants. We couldn’t stand by and do nothing while they were hurting.”

What started as a few masks soon became a wave of support for the community.

Campbell said the initial batch of 50 masks were gone in two days thanks in part to a post on Facebook.

They then began making 50 masks a day to keep up with demand and styles expanded from just superhero to Disney, sports teams and some simple patters.

Over 1,000 masks later and the shop is still carrying a selection for both adults and kids. They have also raised over $8,000 for the fund raiser.

Campbell said the money is spent at local restaurants with large tips to servers. “It’s nice to be able to give a $50 tip on a lunch pickup.” said employee Casey Jackson in the release. “It feels good to help.”

Captain’s Comics and Toys has cloth Hero Masks for $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Find out more at Facebook.com/captainscomicsandtoys