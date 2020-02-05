Local Congressmen respond to President Trump’s State of the Union

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Congressmen are responding to President Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

The first to issue a public statement was Senator Tim Scott (R), who praised the President for “keeping his promises to help ALL Americans, especially for those who have been left behind.”

Scott referenced the 122,000 jobs created in South Carolina and our record low unemployment rate of 2.3%.

Scott also thanked the President for help on the Opportunity Zones Initiative, with 135 Opportunity Zones in South Carolina.

In Scott’s opinion, “our country couldn’t be in a better place right now.”

A full video of Scott’s response is available below.

Representative Joe Cunningham’s (D) response followed shortly after Scott’s.

Cunningham praised the President for “addressing two key priorities for folks in the Lowcountry- lowering the cost of prescription drugs and supporting working families through paid parental leave, affordable childcare, and quality education.”

Cunningham said that he was proud to work with the President on the National Defense Authorization Act, and “thrilled that [President Trump] called on Congress to pass the bipartisan bill [Cunningham] helped introduce, the Advancing Support for Working Families Act.”

Most of Cunningham’s statement focused on positive, bipartisan actions, and willingness to reach across party lines on behalf of the public.

The only criticism that Cunningham expressed was his disappointment that the President failed to “lay out concrete plans for the infrastructure investment that areas like the Lowcountry desperately need.”

Senator Lindsey Graham has not yet released a statement.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.