Local cycling studio offering at home bike rentals

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – CHS Revolution, a spin club located in Downtown Charleston, wants to bring spin class to you.

As the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing many fitness studios to close their doors, members are facing major interruptions to their routines.

For avid spinners who aren’t quite ready to make the full commitment to an at home system, like Peloton, Revolution is offering a monthly bike rental with free delivery.

A limited number of bikes will be available for $200 per month, with a $300 deposit.

Cycling shoes will also be available to rent for a flat rate of $30, and weights will be available for a flat rate of $10.

Revolution will also be offering daily class streams to keep members motivated. A $40 monthly subscription to their instagram streaming platform will provide access to live classes, workouts, product reviews, cooking classes, and much more.

To visit their website, click here.