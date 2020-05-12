Local doctor reminds people to practice safe social distancing as the state continues to reopen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Doctors across the Lowcountry say washing your hands and wearing a mask are still important as the state reopens its economy following coronavirus shutdowns.

As you leave your home, doctors urge you to think of social distancing as a dial that can be turned up or down, rather than a switch.

Dr. Melissa Ellis-Yarian with Roper St. Francis says people should continue being caution when going out to eat and running errands, and especially with more close contact services reopening across the state.

“Continue to apply the rules that we have been doing, which is distancing yourself from other people. Try to sit outside, be 6 feet away from the next table, wipe your surfaces down.”

Dr. Ellis-Yarian suggests wearing a face mask whenever you are close to other people.

She also says everyone is navigating this and doing the best they can.