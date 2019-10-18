Local events canceled due to potential severe weather on Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A tropical system is expected to bring heavy rain and winds to the Lowcountry this weekend and some events are already being canceled.

The Imara Woman Magazine Health Empowerment Tour scheduled for Saturday, October 19, in N. Charleston has been postponed due to the inclement weather forecast.

SC State University has canceled its homecoming parade on Saturday. The Homecoming football game against the Morgan State University Bears has been rescheduled to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has canceled its open house event scheduled for Saturday in Charleston.

North Charleston’s 7th Annual Harvest Festival has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 26th.