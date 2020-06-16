Local events to honor the Emanuel 9 and survivors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thursday marks five years since the Charleston Church Shooting.

Events to honor the victims and survivors look a little different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be a virtual discussion of the documentary “Emanuel” which is set for Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.

Rep. Jim Clyburn will participate in the event.

Later in the week, Emanuel AME Church leaders will honor the victims and survivors of the shooting with a unity rally.

Mother Emanuel member Blondelle Gadsden says they felt their voices need to be heard in support of the calls for justice and racial inequality in America.

The unity rally will take place Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – the group will march from the Charleston Maritime Center to Emanuel AME Church where they will gather to learn.

“And hear from some speakers talking about the events that are ongoing and how it is impacting the younger generation, because I think their voices need to be heard,” said Gadsden.

News 2 will air a special report on Wednesday, which marks five years since the deadly shooting at a Bible study.

During our special, you will hear from those who lost loved ones along with faith and community leaders.

It airs Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.; News 2 will provide special coverage throughout the day.