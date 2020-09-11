Local firefighter to run 100 miles across the Lowcountry in honor of the heroes and victims of 9/11

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A local firefighter will trek across the Lowcountry in honor of those who lost their lives on September 11th, 2001.

Captain Dave Moore with Dorchester County Fire Rescue will start his journey – to run 100 miles across the Lowcountry in memory of fallen heroes and to raise money for veterans and first responders – from the Park West Recreational Complex in Mount Pleasant.

His mission coincides with the 9th annual 9/11 Heroes Run, which has transitioned to a virtual event this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Moore plans began his trek at 7:00 a.m. in Mount Pleasant with a goal of completing the run in 48 hours.

This year, he says the funds raised will support a local fire department.

“One of the big things about the 9/11 Heroes race is that they give back to local fire departments, and I just found out they are going to be giving back to the Lincolnville Fire Department to give back some gear,” he said. “

And if a 100-mile trek isn’t impressive enough, Moore plans to wear his fire-fighting gear the complete the journey.