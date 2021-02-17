Local food delivery drivers speak about COVID-19’s impact on the industry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly a year into the coronavirus pandemic and things still have not returned to normal – that includes going back to restaurants as we have in the past.

Many people have turned to apps like Uber Eats and Doordash to have their food delivered to their door to avoid leaving the house during the pandemic or being around crowds.

For food delivery drivers like Charlie Sheppard, who is also a college student, the small uptick in business they saw was good because it allowed him to stay afloat financially when it seemed like a lot of the world was shut down.

“I didn’t get a stimulus check or anything, so I wanted to help out my mom with just affording basic stuff because everything was shut down,” said Sheppard.

Dacus Fenchel is a medical student who drove for DoorDash dating back to March 2020.

Although he doesn’t do it currently, because of school, he said it was a great way to put some extra money in his pocket.

As the months went by in 2020, Charlie said even the small increase in business for Uber Eats didn’t really generate more business for him personally because there started to be an influx of drivers available.

“I think everyone kind of had the same idea as me, so it was a lot more drivers,” he said.

A normal, steady workflow began to reappear for drivers, but with a different look as their employers offered supplies to help them deliver meals safely as the unprecedented pandemic continued.

“They always made recommendations to wear masks, of course, and then you could order a thing of gloves, hand sanitizer, stuff like that from them, and then they would mail it to you for free,” said Dacus Fenchel on sanitizing supplies Doordash offered to drivers.

As we get closer to nearly one year since the beginning of the pandemic in America, drivers say they completely understand some people wanting to pick up their food themselves every once in a while.