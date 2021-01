SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Centers in both Summerville and North Charleston are hosting what they call “massive food distributions” this week.

Monday, you can get fresh fruits and vegetables starting at 2 p.m. at the Summerville Family YMCA.

Wednesday, a distribution starts at 2 p.m. at the Resource Center in North Charleston.

There will also be one starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday at St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School is McClellanville.