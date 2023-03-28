DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America, Credit One Charleston Open, will return to Daniel Island over nine days this spring.

This year’s tournament features several off-court experiences for spectators including new dining and drinking options when it returns to Credit One Stadium from April 1 through 9.

Attendees will have myriad options to “savor the flavor of the south” with on-site food and beverage options like local barbecue, oysters, burgers, and farm-fresh cheese to build your perfect charcuterie.

“The tournament has curated a culinary experience that features a mix of seasonal dishes, local favorites, international flavors, and stadium classics,” organizers said.

FIRST SERVE PLAZA

Open daily, this area will serve up top-shelf bloody marys, mimosas, La Colombe coffee and fresh biscuits from Farmhouse Biscuits.

“The tournament’s signature cocktail, The First Serve is back again in 2023. Sip on a refreshing mix of butterfly pea flower-infused vodka, Lowcountry lemonade, and club soda, all garnished with a fresh lemon wheel,” organizers said.

CHARLESTON’S LIVING ROOM

This full-service cocktail lounge under the oaks, open daily, is curated by The Charleston Place. You can enjoy a frozen drink or cocktail and build your own charcuterie board featuring Forx Farms Cheese.

Forx Farm is located in Anderson County, South Carolina.

MATCH POINT BAR & GRILL

A popular Charleston barbecue restaurant, Swig & Swine BBQ, will offer up delicious food throughout the tournament. You’ll also find a full-service bar with local craft beer, spirits, and Kim Crawford wines.

“Enjoy a Clay Court Cooler while listening to live music and catching up with past champions,” said event organizers. “Be sure to stop by for happy hour from 4pm-6pm for $2 off select beverages.”

CHARLESTON COLLECTIVE

Here, attendees will find Verde’s fresh salads, Lowcountry oysters, Orlando’s Brick Oven Pizza, and Beech acai, poke bowls, and smoothies.

FOOD TRUCK VILLAGE

Who doesn’t love a food truck? Local favorites parked during the tournament include Motley Chew Burgers, Mr. Poppers, Bangin’ Vegan Eats, Ben & Jerry’s, Life Raft Treats & Lowcountry Lemonade.

COOL OFF DURING THE TOURNAMENT

Find plenty of cool spots to enjoy a drink during the tennis tournament. in addition to the previously listed food and dining options, New Real Bar will feature craft draft seasonal beer and local Daniel Island favorites, or venture over to the Michelob Ultra Club before, between and after matches.

CONCESSIONS

Swig & Swine BBQ will have its own concession stand offering classic barbecue sandwiches and other menu favorites.

Find homemade pimento mac and cheese and freshly baked jumbo pretzels, plus frozen treats from King of Pops and Ben & Jerry’s. Or munch on some delicious kettle corn from Mr. Popper’s with flavors ranging from caramel, cheddar cheese, and birthday gourmet.

The Credit One Charleston Open showcases a singles draw of 56 players, a qualifying draw of 32 players and a doubles draw of 16 players. The event traditionally hosts more than 90,000 attendees on Daniel Island.

If you haven’t purchased tickets for the nine-day tournament, organizers say single-session tickets are still available.

Photos in this story courtesy Credit One Charleston Open