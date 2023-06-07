MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – While the future of men’s professional golf is still uncertain. The future stars of golf will be on Daniel Island next month.

The Ralston Creek Course at the Daniel Island Club will host the 75th U.S. Junior Amateur Championship, July 24th-29th.

The Palmetto State has played host to the best amateur golfers in the world three times before. this year will mark the first time the males will compete in Charleston.

Recent Porter-Gaud alum Rowan Sullivan is in this year’s field and feels he could have a hometown advantage.

“Traveling the world to come to South Carolina, I have a head start on that. I get to sleep in my own bed. I think I’ll be able to not have the stress of showing up to a new place and not knowing where I am or what it’s like. So, I think I’ll have that comfort factor,” Rowan said.