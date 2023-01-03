CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A community group hoping to prevent further development near a historic Charleston creek is continuing its legal fight.

Friends of Gadsden Creek (FOGC) on Tuesday filed an appeal of the Dec. 5 court decision that upheld a permit from the Department of Health and Environmental Control allowing developers to fill Gadsden Creek.

The permit allowed authorized the WestEdge to fill in 3.9 acres of the ‘critical area’ on the west side of the Charleston peninsula.

It now goes to the Army Corps of Engineers for approval, a move that critics say would remove Gadsden Creek as “a resource for Gadsden Green residents and the greater Charleston community forever.”

“Friends of Gadsden Creek looks forward to working with the South Carolina Environmental Law Project (SCELP) to appeal the December 2022 ruling,” representatives from Friends of Gadsden Creek said. “We reject WestEdge’s paternalistic claims that presume to know what the community wants and needs. Friends of Gadsden Creek continues to stand with the community in saying NO to this plan.”

Community members have argued that the creek should be protected, citing flooding and loss of habitat concerns, and highlighting its role as a conservation and historical teaching tool.

“I’ve lived in this area all my life. Growing up, we used to fish, crab, swim and wade in Gadsden Creek,” Audrey Lisbon, President of the Westside Neighborhood Association said. “We couldn’t get to the beaches, so we went to our creek in the neighborhood – it has a historic feeling and should be beautified. In 2018, when the [WestEdge] project was brought before the Westside Neighborhood Association, it showed that Gadsden Creek would be beautified with green space and a park, but now they want to cap the creek – where’s the water gonna go?”

Following the Dec. 5 ruling, the SCELP said expressed disagreement with the court’s rationale and contends that the court failed to properly apply critical area and water quality regulations.

According to DHEC regulations, “Dredging and filling in wetland areas should be undertaken only if that activity is water-dependent and there are no feasible alternatives,” which SCELP and FOGC argue is not true of the proposed development at issue.

“There have been many occasions in the history of Charleston and this state where past conduct has required correction, even if the correction is not cheap,” Ben Cunningham, staff attorney at SCELP said. “Using cost as an excuse not to remediate harm one directly inflicted on a community and environment is unjust.”

In the meantime, community members are asking the City of Charleston to find an alternative solution to the WestEdge plans.

“We continue to hold the City of Charleston responsible for addressing the flooding and contamination that they themselves have caused,” representatives from Friends of Gadsden Creek said. “We continue to urge the City to explore a viable alternative, rather than paving over the last vestige of this vital wetland.”

In a statement provided to News 2, WestEdge highlighted the need for a timely solution:

“Here is a historically marginalized community that floods regularly with toxic water from a former landfill, and so-called environmental groups want to halt the one achievable remedy. SCELP and Friends of Gadsden Creek have failed to prove to the Court, the residents or any other environmental organization that they have a feasible alternative that addresses the immediate threat to residents’ homes and safety,” the statement read.

It went on to say “we all agree that the creek system should have never been turned into a landfill in the 1950s, and that wetlands in almost all cases should be protected. But this situation requires urgent action, and the reality is the WestEdge project is the only viable option according to the Court.”

See below for the full statements from both parties: