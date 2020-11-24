Local group providing meals to hundreds of families in the Lowcountry

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds of meals were distributed to families in need on Tuesday in Moncks Corner, just days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday

The National Action Network distributed meals throughout the Lowcountry on a regular basis. They say the need has grown significantly during the pandemic.

“We come out once a month and do this, and distribute food,” said Jacqualin Yeadon, the Vice President of the South Eastern South Carolina National Action Network.

Hundreds of families will be fed by the food with was distributed on Tuesday.

“We feed 12 months out of the year; we don’t do it just on holidays, we are reaching out to communities every day,” she said.

Yeadon says this food is critical. “The pandemic, it made the needs even greater,” she said.

Last year, they served 60,000 meals, or about 5,000 per month. But since March, each month they are serving 7,000 to 8,000 meals – that’s about a 50% increase.

Yeadon says she understands the need.

“I’m from a family of seven children and my mom – with a fifth-grade education – my mom and dad divorced when I was two. I’m the youngest. And I watched my mother struggle,” she said. “So, yes, I’m passionate about this. And I think more people, more organizations, more churches need to get involved.”

They now work with the Lowcountry Food Bank to distribute food to people across the Lowcountry. People like Michael Reid.

“I’m here today to get some help with some food and I, you know, appreciate everything they do for us,” he said.

Reid says he really needed the help. He was one of hundreds of people in line Tuesday morning. The past year has not been easy for him in more ways than just COVID.

“I’m a single guy, single parent. Just lost my wife about a year ago, and I’m just trying to survive,” he said.