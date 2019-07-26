Local group to host demolition of abandoned boats, needs volunteers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Often we tell you about municipalities cleaning up abandoned boats from our waterways, but you may wonder how they actually do that.

The Wounded Nature – Working Veterans group is teaming up with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to get boats out of the water and onto dry land, but the work doesn’t stop there.

Wounded Nature – Working Veterans are hosting demolition of these boats at the Dolphin Cove Marina on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and will need volunteers to help take down these boats.

If you plan to volunteer, they are asking you to bring battery-powered or electric tools.