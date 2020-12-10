Local groups call on elected officials to denounce ‘Proud Boys’

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Civil rights leaders held a press conference in Summerville on Thursday saying Lowcountry leaders need to act now against alleged white supremacy and denounce the “Proud Boys” organization.

“Today, we are gathered here to describe what can only be described as an arrival of a hate group to the tri-county area,” said Jason Jones with United Front of Charleston.

Members of the Proud Boys organization attended a rally in downtown Charleston on December 5th at the US Custom House and moved to City Hall last weekend.

But it was following that rally where members of the group were asked to leave the Celtic Knott in Summerville after the owner said they started disrupting the business.

Jones, who is the founder of the United Front, said the Proud Boys is listed as an extremist group by several organizations.

Pastor Thomas Dixon, who also attended Thursday’s news conference, said after Dylann Roof killed the members of Mother Emanuel, “we had people who come in from outside African-American groups who were ready to, as we would say, set it off. Those that were known to not be as ready to build as we were.”

Dixon said he and other leaders spike out against those group. They want elected officials to do the same with the Proud Boys.

They called specifically for the mayors and other leaders of Summerville, Moncks Corner, Goose Creek, North Charleston, and Charleston to denounce the Proud Boys.

Marcus McDonald is with Charleston Black Lives Matter and believes now is the time for leaders to act.

“They do something crazy like Dylann Roof, or shoot me in the face or attack, I don’t wanna hold hands with any city council members. I don’t wanna hold hands with any elected officials. We didn’t do something right. Now is the time for action. It’s gonna be too late when there’s dead bodies in the street,” he said.

The organizations have also started a petition online that is asking for elected officials to denounce the Proud Boys.