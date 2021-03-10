Local hair salon reflects on business after a year of the pandemic

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Owner of Tresses Salon in Mount Pleasant Mallory Dunn says looking back at times she had no idea if her business was going to make it, but now she is looking ahead not only for her business, but for her staff as well.

“You’ve worked your entire career building this clientele and these relationships and as we are all dealing with this type of change and just the course of a new journey,” Dunn says.

She says the weeks of no customers at her salon was the hardest part of the pandemic.

“Those 8 to 12 weeks that everything was so uncertain and that everyone just thought it was never going to end, I think now everyone is just grateful,” she says.

Dunn, who styles hair herself says the restrictions caused her a change of pace when it comes to her job.

“All of the restrictions and separating schedules, and… before, you wanted it to be busy all of the time,” she says.

Not only did she and her staff have to change the flow of their jobs, but their lifestyles as well..

“We didn’t get the help that we really needed. We got some help that the government assisted us with but really not overall,” Dunn says.

Having grace and patience are many ways she is moving forward for her business and customers.

“I think trying to have grace with people and have grace with you know everyone’s fears and how they are dealing with it and what they are going through that’s probably been the most dramatic thing,” she says.

Dunn says despite the tough year, she is grateful for the salons customers and staff’s support and because of them she is able to celebrate the salons 13th year anniversary.