Local hardware stores busier than ever with “Quarantine DIY” on the rise

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It’s no secret that we’re spending a lot more time at home. Over the last couple of weeks, you may have started on some do-it-yourself projects.

Calvin Rohney is the owner of Lowcountry Ace Hardware. In the last 25 years, he’s never seen his store this busy.

“People are home and they’re bored, and so they decide we’ll do this in the yard, this in the house, paint this room-do this, do that. So, we’re the go-to place for that,” says Rohney.

Although he’s thankful for the business, some items have been a struggle to keep on the shelves.

“Dust masks, safety glasses, shields, respirators. You can tell that’s been wiped out for weeks,” he says.





One hobby in particular has been popular during quarantine; gardening. Rohney says that the bulk of their sales have gone to lawn and garden.

He takes pride in the fact that their plants and fertilizer are South Carolina grown. During this time, he’s thankful to the people who shop local.

“We’re community related, we try to react with the community, we all live in the community. And so we want people to come and shop local. And that’s been the biggest thing, people are very enthused about shopping local,” he says.

Although some shelves are getting bare, Rohney is thankful to supply people with what they need to make this time go by quicker.

“Come shop local,” he says. “All the businesses that do it appreciate it.”

Do you have a DIY project that you’re proud of? We’d love to see it! Share a photo to one of our social media outlets or send us a message here.