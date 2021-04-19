Local high school students can participate in the Congressional Art Competition for 2021

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Congresswoman Nancy Mace visited Ford Dorchester High School on Monday to encourage students to participate in the 2021 congressional art competition.

The initiative allows winning students to put their artwork on display in the U.S. Capitol for a year.

Rep. Mace says it’s an opportunity to show the talent of Lowcountry students.

The art competition is open to all high school students in Rep. Mace’s district.

For details about the competition and how you can submit your artwork, please click here.