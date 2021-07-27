COVID-19: Local hospitalizations are on the rise among unvaccinated

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry hospitals are seeing a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, especially among those who are not vaccinated.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control last week said more than 90% of COVID-19 infections and deaths in June were among those who are unvaccinated.

“We can’t stress this enough: eligible residents should protect themselves and their loved ones by getting fully vaccinated. Full vaccination is achieved two weeks after a person gets their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the single shot of Janssen,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director. “That two-week period is significant because it allows the vaccine to reach full efficacy, giving an individual the best chance to stave off the virus and its impacts if a breakthrough case occurs.”

Officials with Trident Health said they currently have 26 patients who are being hospitalized for the virus. Of those, 24 were not vaccinated or they were partially vaccinated.

At the Medical University of South Carolina, there are currently 13 inpatients at its downtown Charleston facility who are being treated for COVID-19.

Of those 13, five are in MUSC’s COVID-19 intensive care and two are currently receiving ventilator care for disease progression. All thirteen were unvaccinated.

Among the 19 COVID-19 patients who are being hospitalized at Roper St. Francis Healthcare, 12 were not vaccinated. Officials there say in the past 48 hours, 4 out of 5 people admitted to the hospital with COVID were not vaccinated.

Governor Henry McMaster said on Friday getting the coronavirus vaccine was the right decision for him but noted others who are reluctant should “talk to friends, pastors, and doctors” to decide if it’s best for them.

DHEC reported Tuesday more than 800 confirmed COVID-19 cases.