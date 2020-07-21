Local hospitals unveil mask billboard campaign

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tri-county hospitals on Tuesday announced the launch of the “Masks Save Lives” public service campaign, which will include 32 billboards encouraging mask use.

East Cooper Medical Center, Roper St. Francis, MUSC, Trident Health, and the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center have teamed up to promote the campaign.

The billboards, donated by Adams Outdoor Advertising, will convey a simple message: masks save lives. A Trident Medical Center physician, Angela Taylor, MD, said that they are “the most effective tool we’ll have until there’s a vaccine.”

That sentiment was echoed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director, Dr. Robert Redfield: “cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus.”

But masking is most effective when everyone participates. CEO of Summerville Medical Center, Jeff Taylor, said that mask wearing “shows mutual caring and respect for the well-being of other people.”