Local law enforcement, health officials host addiction crisis summit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several local police departments are teaming up with medical professionals to host a summit addressing a public health crisis in the Lowcountry – addiction.

The goal is to engage the community in a conversation to fight addiction and the epidemic of overdose deaths plaguing our area.

Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said opioids are the center of the addiction crisis and with addiction and overdose numbers on the rise, it is going to require a collaborative effort to end the crisis.

“It sounds so simple, but we wanted to bring a greater level of awareness to this issue, and we want to increase our response – even if it’s just incrementally – if we can save just one life, everything is worth it,” he said.

The addiction crisis summit will be held at the Rita Hollings Auditorium on the College of Charleston campus on Monday from 8:30 a.m. until noon.