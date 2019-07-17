Local law enforcement participating in active shooter drill at Stratford High School

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Do not be alarmed if you see an increased law enforcement presence at a Lowcountry high school on Wednesday. An active shooter drill, with officers in full gear, will take place at Stratford Highschool.

More than 100 law enforcement officers and first responders will participate in the active shooter training which begins at 8:00 a.m.

Goose Creek Police and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office are just two of the agencies along with first responders from across the tri-county participating in this drill.

The safety and security director for Berkeley County School District said this exercise is great practice for the school district, law enforcement and first responders.

“It is important that we do these drills, not only for us, the school district, that we continually revise and improve our emergency protocols and our response, but also for law enforcement and first responders,” said Tim Knight.

#HappeningRightNow law enforcement officers and first responders are getting a briefing on what today’s active shooter training will look like @WCBD pic.twitter.com/P9Q71igj4s — Olivia Parsons (@oliviaparsonstv) July 17, 2019