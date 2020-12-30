Local law enforcement planning New Year’s Eve crackdown on intoxicated and reckless drivers

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Law enforcement will be out in full force on New Year’s Eve as they work to crack down on intoxicated and reckless drivers.

Although late-night parties are common as people ring in the new year, things will be different on December 31st because of the coronavirus pandemic, with many parties ending well before midnight.

Earlier this year, Governor Henry McMaster signed an executive order that prohibits the sale of alcohol at restaurants and bars after 11:00 p.m., which will play a role in many events this year. There is also a limit on how many people can attend some events.

Another issue is law enforcement members who may not be on duty because of the pandemic.

“The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and municipalities along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol will be stepping up enforcement to combat drunk drivers out there,” said Capt. Michael Crumley with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

They will conduct several checkpoints throughout the county on New Year’s Eve and in the days following.

“We’ll also be coordinating with patrol in different area what have high traffic,” said Capt. Crumley.

Gov. McMaster’s order that prohibits late-night alcohol sales is meant to cut down on younger crowds and slow the spread of COVID-19.

“If our deputies are out there and we receive complaints about an establishment that is not adhering to that requirement, or if a deputy notices people congregating in consuming alcohol past that 11 pm shut off, then we will address that on an individual basis,” said Capt. Crumley.

Several members of the sheriff’s office have contacted COVID-19, or are out due to exposure, but the department will be fully staffed with more deputies on the roads over the holiday weekend.

“We are humans, too. We are no different than anyone else in your viewers who have unfortunately probably have some of their family members who were sick, and likewise, some of those with the Sheriff’s Office have as well. Thank God we still have been able to carry out our duties.”

Law enforcement agencies across the Lowcountry will hold traffic checkpoints on New Year’s Eve and through the weekend.

If you plan on drinking, you are encouraged to call a taxi or order a ride share service. Some towing companies also offer safe rides home and will tow the driver’s car for a fee. You should also designate a sober driver.