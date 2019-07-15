Local law enforcement receives the gift of safety

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Every day they are putting their lives on the line to save others. But what exactly protects them and others before the EMS arrives?

On Monday, hundreds of First Responders were given the gift of safety and the opportunity to better protect others.

More than 620 officers in Lowcountry now have medical kits when responding to emergency situations.

These kits were generously donated by the Travis Manion Foundation from their annual 9-11 Heroes Race.

Thousands of dollars from the race were used to purchase medical kits for 18 different local agencies.

According to officers, these kits are essential to performing immediate emergency care during an active scene.