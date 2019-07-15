Local law enforcement receives the gift of safety

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Every day they are putting their lives on the line to save others. But what exactly protects them and others before the EMS arrives?
On Monday, hundreds of First Responders were given the gift of safety and the opportunity to better protect others.
More than 620 officers in Lowcountry now have medical kits when responding to emergency situations.
These kits were generously donated by the Travis Manion Foundation from their annual 9-11 Heroes Race.
Thousands of dollars from the race were used to purchase medical kits for 18 different local agencies.
According to officers, these kits are essential to performing immediate emergency care during an active scene.
“It makes a huge different to be able to know that we have this asset in our cars and can carry it with us at all times. We have it handy. EMS is quick but a lot of times we are always the first ones on scene to respond and to have it right there and not having to wait on someone to save a life is amazing,” says Captain Ransom Williams of Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.
Registration for this year’s 9-11 Heroes Race is open. To participate, donate or learn more, visit the link below.