Local law enforcement takes underprivileged kids shopping for the holidays

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A special day of shopping took place for some special Lowcountry kids.

Officers in both the Goose Creek Police Department and the North Charleston Police Department took groups of underprivileged kids to Wal-Mart to go shopping.

The Goose Creek Police Department gave 21 children $200 to spend with money raised from their Hot Pursuit 5K in June.

This was the first year for the Goose Creek Police Department to hold this holiday event.

In North Charleston, students selected are screened by school guidance counselors and are paired with officers who spend the day with them beginning with breakfast and then take the kids on a shopping spree.

More than 60 children took part in the event in North Charleston.