Local law enforcement works on procedures for coronavirus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The law enforcement community is actively putting procedures in place to make sure deputies and officers are not potentially spreading the virus among themselves and the public they serve.

Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon says that if a deputy or officer contract the coronavirus, they will observe the same protocols expected from the public.

“We’ve got folks that are coughing, sneezing, you need to move away and stay away from them. In that regard, it’s relatively simple to do a lot of self protection. We’re going to be challenged over the course of the next few months.” Sheriff Al Cannon, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Cannon also said that priorities may shift in the response to emergency calls and, if conditions worsen, first responders will address situations as they would for a hurricane or any other natural disaster.