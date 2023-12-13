CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials from the Charleston County School District (CCSD) and Charleston Legislative Delegation met to discuss ways for both groups to support positive student outcomes and shared priorities on Dec. 5. said the school district.

The discussion featured Acting Superintendent Anita Huggins speaking on the district’s three board goals: literacy, Algebra 1, and college/career readiness and the progress made in these areas, according to CCSD.

Members of the state House and Senate were in attendance.

They discussed topics including the CCSD’s General Operating Fund, access to mental health resources, increasing teacher pay, retention, recruitment efforts, high school athletics, etc.

“The opportunity to engage, dialogue, and collaborate with our Delegation members is paramount to supporting the crucial task of every adult in our system delivering and ensuring high-quality instruction to every child, in every classroom, in every school, every single day,” remarked Huggins. “I am thankful for our time together this week and for our [Delegation] members’ service to the Charleston community and its students, families, and educators. I look forward to our continued collaboration on behalf of all our children.”