Local leaders gather at churches to celebrate Red Dress Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s Heart Health Awareness Month and Lowcountry leaders are gathering with houses of worship to raise awareness of heart disease among women.

The month-long initiative is called “Red Dress Sunday” and congregations across Charleston participate by choosing a Sunday to wear red and bring attention to the risk factors and ways to prevent heart disease.

This morning, Mayor John Tecklenburg and Sandy Tecklenburg attended Greater Saint Luke AME Church for their 2nd annual “Red Dress Sunday” service.

The initiative is sponsred by The Medi, a Charleston based non-profit and Sandy Tecklenburg is serving as the honorary chair during the month.