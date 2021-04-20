Local leaders react to guilty verdict in trial of Derek Chauvin

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listen to Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill read instructions to the jury before closing arguments, Monday, April 19, 2021, in the trial of Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all three counts in the killing of George Floyd.

Local leaders took to social media to share their reactions to the verdict.

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D) was among a group of lawmakers holding a press conference with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi following the announcement of the verdict

Today is a solemn day in America. Join me and my colleagues at the United States Capitol as we stand in solidarity after the Derek Chauvin murder trial verdict is announced. https://t.co/cDqszBZCle — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 20, 2021

Senator Tim Scott (R) released a statement saying in part “while this outcome should give us renewed confidence in the integrity of our justice system, we know there is more work to be done to ensure the bad apples do not define all officers.”

My statement on the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5FPHi0j4k0 — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) April 20, 2021

Former Congressman Joe Cunningham (D) tweeted in support of the verdict, but said more action was needed on a systemic level.

I hope today’s verdict provides a measure of comfort to the family of George Floyd, but true justice happens when we reform policing in this country and prevent this from ever happening again. — Joe Cunningham (@JoeCunninghamSC) April 20, 2021

State Representative Gilda Cobb-Hunter tweeted saying “guilty on all 3 counts will not bring George Floyd back but hopefully it will signal that police can no longer count on immunity when killing black people!”

Thank you Lord. Guilty on all 3 counts will not bring George Floyd back but hopefully it will signal that police can no longer count on immunity when killing black people! — Gilda Cobb-Hunter (@GCobbHunter) April 20, 2021

State Representative Deon Tedder praised the decision but said more work is needed.

Today we watched the criminal justice system work for the people. This will send the message that we will not tolerate senseless killings of black men and women, but the work is not done. We must continue until the law works for ALL of us! #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #ChauvinTrail — Rep. Deon Tedder (@deon_tedder) April 20, 2021

During a Charleston City Council meeting, members watched the verdict announcement live. Afterwards, Mayor John Tecklenburg said that while the verdict will not bring George Floyd back, he hopes the decision brings peace to families and the community.

Anthony Scott, whose brother Walter Scott died after being shot in the back by former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager, said “they got it right. Amen.”