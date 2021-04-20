Local leaders react to guilty verdict in trial of Derek Chauvin

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all three counts in the killing of George Floyd.
Local leaders took to social media to share their reactions to the verdict.
House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D) was among a group of lawmakers holding a press conference with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi following the announcement of the verdict
Senator Tim Scott (R) released a statement saying in part “while this outcome should give us renewed confidence in the integrity of our justice system, we know there is more work to be done to ensure the bad apples do not define all officers.”
Former Congressman Joe Cunningham (D) tweeted in support of the verdict, but said more action was needed on a systemic level.
State Representative Gilda Cobb-Hunter tweeted saying “guilty on all 3 counts will not bring George Floyd back but hopefully it will signal that police can no longer count on immunity when killing black people!”
State Representative Deon Tedder praised the decision but said more work is needed.
During a Charleston City Council meeting, members watched the verdict announcement live. Afterwards, Mayor John Tecklenburg said that while the verdict will not bring George Floyd back, he hopes the decision brings peace to families and the community.
Anthony Scott, whose brother Walter Scott died after being shot in the back by former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager, said “they got it right. Amen.”