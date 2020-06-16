Local legal experts and business owners react to SCOTUS ruling protecting LGBT Americans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Monday June 15, the US Supreme Court voted 6-3 that LGBTQ Americans are covered under the Civil Rights Act, protecting them from job discrimination.

This ruling is going to protect an estimated 8 million workers across the nation, but here in the Lowcountry, some were surprised the LGBTQ community didn’t already have this protection.

Alan Shaw is the co-founder of Rhapsody Fitness on King Street, and also a member of the LGBTQ community. He says the Supreme Court decision made today was proactive:

“Actionable steps need to be taken in order to see change, and what they did today was an actionable step towards peoples’ rights, and protecting those people.” Alan Shaw

Colleen Condon, a family court lawyer who is also a member of the LGBT Bar says prior to this ruling, an LGBTQ couple could get married on a Friday, and fired from their jobs on a Monday:

“We have really questioned people throughout the area, and we were surprised to see how many people are still making decisions based on the possibility of losing their jobs.” Colleen Condon

Shaw says decisions like the one made today have huge impacts:

“Those small little protections that are given to people, allow them to say ‘no that is not right, and we either need to have a chat about it, or- I am protected by the law to stand up for my God given right which is to have a job.'” Alan Shaw

