Local lottery player wins $100K on Palmetto Cash 5 ticket

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A lottery player in Mount Pleasant won $100,000 in Monday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing.

State lottery officials say the luck ticket, which was purchased at the Circle K on Long Grove Drive, matched all five numbers drawn for a prize of $100,000.

“Had the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize would have multiplied to $200,000,” officials said.

Palmetto Cash 5 – Monday, September 27

14 – 18 – 19 – 25 – 29 Power-Up: 2

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.