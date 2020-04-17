Live Now
Local media, Nikki Haley support Lowcountry Food Bank

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Thursday, News 2 and other local media groups participated in “Broadcasters UNITED for Lowcountry Food Bank” to help LCFB reach a fundraising goal of $50,000.

As of Friday afternoon, LCFB has received over $188,000 – almost quadroupling the original goal. The success of the program has inspired LCFB to extend the campaign through Monday.

Former SC Governor, Nikki Haley, is contributing to the cause as well. As part of the bipartisan “Combat COVID-19 Challenge” started by Senators Cruz and Gillibrand, Haley is asking for donations to LCFB and Harvest Hope Food Bank.

To contribute to United for LCFB, click here.

To participate in Haley’s challenge, text FEEDUSA to 44321 or click here.

