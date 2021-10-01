Local non-profit holds large grocery, baby supplies, hygiene products distribution

Instacart worker Saori Okawa loads groceries into her car for home delivery on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in San Leandro, Calif. Okawa is one of an estimated 1.5 million so-called gig workers who make a living driving people to airports, picking out produce at grocery stores or providing childcare for working parents. But with the pandemic pummeling the global economy and U.S. unemployment reaching heights not seen since the Great Depression, gig workers are clamoring for jobs that often pay less while facing stiff competition from a crush of newly unemployed workers also attempting to patch together a livelihood until the economy recovers. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

LINCOLNVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center is hosting a local distribution in Lincolnville for the community.

The Community Resource Center will partner with Charleston County Council, Town of Lincolnville, the Charleston Hispanic Association and Bundles of Joy to host the event.

The event will be a distribution of groceries, baby supplies, and hygiene products for the community Saturday, October 2nd.

The distribution will be at the local community center at 141 West Broad St. in Lincolnville starting at 1:00 p.m. It will last until supplies run out.