Local non-profit holds large grocery, baby supplies, hygiene products distribution

LINCOLNVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center is hosting a local distribution in Lincolnville for the community.
The Community Resource Center will partner with Charleston County Council, Town of Lincolnville, the Charleston Hispanic Association and Bundles of Joy to host the event.
The event will be a distribution of groceries, baby supplies, and hygiene products for the community Saturday, October 2nd.
The distribution will be at the local community center at 141 West Broad St. in Lincolnville starting at 1:00 p.m. It will last until supplies run out.