Local non-profit hosting groceries, hygiene products distributions throughout the week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center will host a week full of events to give back to the local communities throughout the Lowcountry.

On Monday, November 29th there will be a groceries and hygiene products distribution at the Community Resource Center location in Summerville located at 116 West Second North St. in Summerville.

The event will begin at 2:00 p.m. and continue while donations lasts.

On Wednesday, December 1st there will be another distribution at the Community Resource Center North Charleston location located at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane.

The event will also begin at 2:00 p.m. and continue while donations lasts.

On Saturday, December 4th their final distribution for the week will be at the historic Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church located at 95 Cooper St. and will include groceries, hygiene products and baby supplies.

The event will begin at 12:00 p.m. and continue while supplies lasts.