Local non-profit working to send clean water systems to communities in need during pandemic

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local non-profit is working to provide safe and clean water solutions to people across the world during the Coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, specialized volunteers with Water Mission, a local non-profit based out of North Charleston, will pick up parts to create those water systems to ship to communities in need.

Water Mission works to provide clean and safe water solutions to places in need on a regular basis, but the organization is doing more to aid communities affected by the pandemic. On Monday, volunteers will safely pick up parts from the organization’s headquarters to create clean water systems at home. Once completed, the equipment will be shipped to countries around the world in need.

It can be extremely difficult for people living in vulnerable communities or refugee settlements to abide by a shelter in place order when access to clean and safe drinking water is not always possible.

“Because they don’t have the same ability to shelter in place in a home with food,” Drake said. “They have to go out every day and get water. So they don’t have access to safe water. Disease like this pandemic will spread quicker and more readily.”

Not only will the water systems benefit people who live in these vulnerable spots, but they will also benefit the healthcare workers on the front lines who are working out of said locations.

“And we’ve reached out to the healthcare facilities in the countries where we worked to offer safe water so that the frontline healthcare workers, the doctors, and nurses all around the world have safe water, and access to things that they need,” said Public Relations Strategist for Water Mission, Stefani Drake.

Monday’s project is for special volunteers only.

If you’re interested in being a part of Water Mission’s future projects to bring clean and safe water solutions to communities across the world, click here.