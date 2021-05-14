Local nonprofit distributing free meat and produce in North Charleston Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Park Circle Cares, a local non-profit organization, is hosting a food distribution Saturday to help those in the Lowcountry community.

The organization will be distributing fresh produce and meat for free to the community to help provide nutritious foods.

“In the midst of uncertainty surrounding the Corona Virus scare, now more than ever, it’s important to provide people with nutritious food,” said Joe Schmitt, Communications Director.

The event will take place Saturday, May 15th starting at 10:00 a.m. in the parking lot behind North Charleston High School.

Hosts of the event are asking people to use the Hyde Ave. entrance, but gates will remain locked until 8:00 a.m.

“We service people of all ages and walks of life. The safety of our clients and volunteers is paramount,” said CEO Orly Janssen. “Our mission remains the same, to distribute nutritious food, and treat people with dignity and respect.”

For more information, you can visit the Park Circle Cares Facebook page.