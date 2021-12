A well-made trunk organizer keeps all your groceries and packages from sliding around, spilling things and making a mess of your trunk.

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Action Network is hosting a Christmas giveaway for local members of the community.

Monday, December 20, they will host a giveaway in Moncks Corner at 418 East Main St. in the park under the pavilion in the area beginning at 11:00 a.m.

The event is open to the community to help fighter hunger within the communities.