SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Southeastern chapter of the National Action Network will host a food distribution Thursday afternoon.

The distribution will host a drive-thru food and supplies distribution at Redeemed Christian Church of God in Summerville located at 1246 Bacons Bridge Rd.

The distribution will run from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.