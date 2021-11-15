Local nonprofit hosting multiple distributions throughout the week

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A volunteer hands a box of food to David Medina, right, at a San Antonio Food Bank drive-through food distribution site held at Rackspace Technology, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local nonprofit organization will host four distributions throughout the week.

The Community Resource Center is hosting the following distributions throughout the Lowcountry:

  • Monday, November 15 at 3:00 p.m. at 105 School St. in Ridgeville
  • Tuesday, November 15 at 3:00 p.m. at Baptist Hill Middle-High School in Hollywood
  • Wednesday, November 16 at 2:00 p.m. at the Community Resource Center in North Charleston
  • Saturday, November 20 at 2:00 p.m. at Jerry Zucker Middle School in North Charleston

Food distributions will begin at their set times and continue while food lasts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Dallas Cowboys

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES