Local nonprofit hosting multiple distributions throughout the week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local nonprofit organization will host four distributions throughout the week.

The Community Resource Center is hosting the following distributions throughout the Lowcountry:

Monday, November 15 at 3:00 p.m. at 105 School St. in Ridgeville

Tuesday, November 15 at 3:00 p.m. at Baptist Hill Middle-High School in Hollywood

Wednesday, November 16 at 2:00 p.m. at the Community Resource Center in North Charleston

Saturday, November 20 at 2:00 p.m. at Jerry Zucker Middle School in North Charleston

Food distributions will begin at their set times and continue while food lasts.