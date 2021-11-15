Local nonprofit hosting multiple distributions throughout the week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local nonprofit organization will host four distributions throughout the week.
The Community Resource Center is hosting the following distributions throughout the Lowcountry:
- Monday, November 15 at 3:00 p.m. at 105 School St. in Ridgeville
- Tuesday, November 15 at 3:00 p.m. at Baptist Hill Middle-High School in Hollywood
- Wednesday, November 16 at 2:00 p.m. at the Community Resource Center in North Charleston
- Saturday, November 20 at 2:00 p.m. at Jerry Zucker Middle School in North Charleston
Food distributions will begin at their set times and continue while food lasts.