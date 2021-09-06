Local nonprofit hosting weekly food, hygiene distribution for families in quarantine

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center will begin hosting weekly distributions for families in quarantine due to COVID-19.
The grocery and hygiene distributions will happen weekly and families looking for supplies must call at least two hours in advance and have transportation to pick it up.
The service will be available at the locations on the West 2nd St. in Summerville and Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston.
For more information regarding the distributions, call 843-499-9498.