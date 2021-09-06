Local nonprofit hosting weekly food, hygiene distribution for families in quarantine

Instacart worker Saori Okawa loads groceries into her car for home delivery on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in San Leandro, Calif. Okawa is one of an estimated 1.5 million so-called gig workers who make a living driving people to airports, picking out produce at grocery stores or providing childcare for working parents. But with the pandemic pummeling the global economy and U.S. unemployment reaching heights not seen since the Great Depression, gig workers are clamoring for jobs that often pay less while facing stiff competition from a crush of newly unemployed workers also attempting to patch together a livelihood until the economy recovers. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center will begin hosting weekly distributions for families in quarantine due to COVID-19.

The grocery and hygiene distributions will happen weekly and families looking for supplies must call at least two hours in advance and have transportation to pick it up.

The service will be available at the locations on the West 2nd St. in Summerville and Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston.

For more information regarding the distributions, call 843-499-9498.