NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Riverbend Recovery Rally hosted by local nonprofit Quest is working to bring awareness of mental health with its inaugural event at The Bend this weekend.

Quest’s goal is to improve the mental health of others by connecting young adults with mentors to help strengthen their mental well-being.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, over 82 million people in the United States live with a clinically diagnosed mental health disorder or substance use disorder.

Patrick Harmon, a Certified Peer Support Specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, will be sharing his story of recovery at the event.

“I had been through nearly every challenge that you can think of, whether it is stereotypical or not, of the challenges that people who are in active addiction face,” said Harmon who hopes his story will break down barriers of some who have been suffering in silence.

“It’s important that I also say that I didn’t stop and stay stopped the very first time and it took multiple attempts,” said Harmon who understands the road to recovery is long.

“As soon as I say I’m also a person in long-term recovery, you can literally see the light bulb go off that says ‘got it.’ I think he will get me in this process,” said Harmon.

The event will highlight work from members of the community, businesses, and organizations across the tri-county.

“If we can just make our little dent, you know, chip away at this big block and kind of help remove some of that shaming stigma, you know, one person, one story at a time, one event like this … I think all that effort is worth it,” said founder and director of Quest, Luke Shirley, who is inviting the community to come together to support health, well-being, and recovery.

“I love the word hope and I hope this event and everything we do going forward is kind of just that it’s providing hope and inspiration for people and out of moments and in times of great loss, tragedy, recovery, you can always find that,” said Shirley.

“Once you get a small taste of what recovery is like, there’s nothing else that can replace that,” said Harmon, who hopes his story can help someone find a way out.

The free event will have live music, local food trucks, slam poetry, and people sharing their stories of recovery.

Quest is partnering with The Phoenix, which works to build a national sober active community.

Chris Singleton will serve as the keynote speaker.

The Riverbend Recovery Rally will take place on Saturday, June 17th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 3775 Azalea Drive in North Charleston.