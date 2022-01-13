Local nonprofit organization hosting community giveback day in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

FILE – In this June 15, 2017, file photo, bagged purchases from the Kroger grocery store in Flowood, Miss., sit inside this shopping cart. A group of Instacart workers are organizing a strike across the U.S. starting Monday, March 30, 2020, to demand more pay and protection as they struggle to meet a surge in demand for grocery deliveries during the coronavirus pandemic. It was unclear how many of Instacart’s shoppers – most of whom work as independent contractors – would join the strike. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center will celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a community giveback day Monday, January 17.

The local nonprofit will be at seven different locations throughout the Lowcountry to give much needed groceries, hygiene products, and baby supplies to the local communities.

They plan to be able to “help the community one resource, one person at a time.”

The Community Giveback Day will take place at the following locations:

Lovely Hill Convention – 5905 West Jim Bilton Blvd. in St. George

Ridgeville Town Hall – 105 School St.

Community Resource Center Summerville – 116 West Second North St.

Community Resource Center North Charleston – 3947 Whipper Barony Lane

Nehiemah Lodge – 569 Rutledge Ave.

Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church – 95 Cooper St.

New Bethelham Baptist Church – 1945 Liberian Rd.

All events will begin at 2:00 p.m. at their specific locations and continue while supplies last.