Local nurse welcomed back to work after treating COVID-19 patients on the front line

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Medical Center held a celebration Monday to welcome home a hero of their own.

For two months Tamika Linen, a registered nurse in the operating room at Trident, was stationed in New York City in the midst of America’s primary hotspot for COVID-19.

Linen is an Air Force Reservist and was called up on active duty orders to treat patients at Queens Hospital in New York.

“Myself and five other people were sent to Queens Hospital where we worked on the ‘med-surg’ floor,” said Linen.

Provided

There, she saw first hand the effect of coronavirus.

“In the first few days we were there, it was definitely at the peak of their pandemic so patients were dying on a regular basis,” said Linen.

She said at first, over twenty patients a day died from the virus.

“There was a lot of codes, a lot of attempts to save these patients but most of them didn’t make it,” she said.

Linen returned home a month ago to self-quarantine for two weeks and then spend time with loved ones before returning to work.

“I missed my husband and my son. My parents are here. They kept in touch with me on a regular basis but there’s nothing like the touch of your family,” said Linen.

​Thanks to her personal protective equipment, PPE, Linen tested negative for COVID twice.

“I can go home and hug my family and know that I’m ok. It just opened my eyes to how important it is and why I think that people should continue to wear their masks here,” she said.

She says she’s very appreciative for her welcome home gathering on Monday.