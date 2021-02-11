Local OBGYN debunks vaccine fertility myths

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Dr. Natalie Gregory with the Lowcountry OBGYN says she tells her patients who are pregnant to get the vaccine because it is going to protect them from getting severely ill.

“Regardless of your plans with fertility or if you are currently pregnant or even if you are breastfeeding, you should get the vaccine,” says Dr. Gregory.

She says the unknown of what the COVID vaccine can do for women who are pregnant or are unsure about fertility, is where they draw a lot of questions.

“What those side effects are different for pregnant women, are they exaggerated or are they less. Do pregnant women have more of a response to the vaccine or do they have less of a response to the vaccine,” she says.

She says she talks to them on what it would look like if that patient got COVID and how that would affect their body, due to pregnant women being at a higher risk for complications.

“Pregnant women are 5 times more likely, to have a severe illness, if they are intubated and are in the ICU than obviously that can have implications for their pregnancy,” she says.

Some of those risks may cause mothers to go into preterm delivery, so that the mother and the baby can remain healthy at all costs.

“Sometimes, we have to deliver the baby to decrease the burden on the mom’s lungs because she can’t keep two people oxygenated.” Dr. Natalie Gregory, Lowcountry OBGYN

Dr. Gregory tells her patients that they’re still studying effects everyday to make sure everyone, has a healthy future.

“We think it’s safe and I’ll be able to prove it to them as the months go on and as we get more data back,” she says.

Dr. Gregory says there has been no scientific evidence of the vaccine having a negative effect on fertility or women who are pregnant.