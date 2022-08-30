MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Police dressed as superheroes during a visit to a young boy in the hospital last week.

According to Mount Pleasant Police Department, SWAT TEAM members visited a young boy in the hospital.

Rather than wearing their typical uniforms, the men dressed as various superheroes to boost morale.

“Thank you for letting us be a part of your day, we hoped the visit helped a little bit,” MPPD said.

The SWAT TEAM members are a part of the Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy who offer peer support “to be a light in the depth of pain” when tragedy strikes.