Local officers to receive special day on the water during ‘Back the Blue’ fishing tournament

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Law enforcement officers are the first to run towards a bad situation – it’s a thankless job, but a special event will allow local officers the opportunity to enjoy a day of reprieve from the often-harsh realities of policing.

provided

The ‘Back the Blue’ fishing tournament is a concept spearheaded by a group of Seabrook Island residents who wanted to demonstrate for local law enforcement by giving them the chance to escape the day-to-day stress.

Last October, organizers said 16 officers from the Charleston Police Department were invited for a chartered inshore fishing trip out of Bohicket Marina near Seabrook.

Residents and area businesses donated money, services, and gifts for the special event.

“The feedback in the days that followed was overwhelming! The officers were very appreciative of seeing support from the surrounding community that often times goes unsaid,” organizers said. “This was such a rewarding experience for everyone involved.”

The event will return on May 1st, 2021 with twenty-four officers from the surrounding area set to participate.

“With a little friendly competition between the officers, the boat that catches the most fish will win the grand prize, a deep sea fishing trip. Other incredible prizes, generously donated by area residents and businesses, will be awarded to all of the officers in attendance,” organizers said.

The day will conclude with lunch provided by Salty Dog Restaurant.