Local organization joins protest, calls on Puerto Rican governor to resign

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – For days we have seen thousands protesting in Puerto Rico calling for their governor, Ricardo Rossello, to resign.

These protests are in response to offensive private messages leaked between him and his inner circle.

On Sunday, after eight days of protests, the embattled governor is still refusing to resign from his current term, but he did announce he will not run for re-election next year and is resigning as president of his party, the New Progressive Party.

After Gov. Rossello’s announcement, dozens of local Puerto Ricans gathered downtown at Waterfront Park to demand the governor step down now.

They say they are standing in solidarity with thousands of demonstrators around the nation and in Puerto Rico.

“We want him out. We want him out and people will keep fighting,” said Tanya Altagracia, president of the Puerto Rican Cultural Society of SC.

This demonstration is in response to nearly 900 pages of leaked conversations between the Puerto Rican governor and several of his top aides and cabinet members that protesters are calling profane, homophobic, and misogynistic.

“They are disgusting. Lack of morale, lack of ethic,” said Paula Ufret Tejeda, Lowcountry Resident and Demonstrator.

Altagracia said that it is not enough for governor Ricardo Rossello to step down as his party’s president and not seek another term, but they want for him to resign from his current term.

She said, “We need him to not finish this term. You know that if he finishes this term, he has an entire lifetime of benefits that he does not deserve as a governor. We don’t want him to have the pension. He has no right to anything else from the people.”

Another major protest is planned for Monday in San Juan, Puerto Rico where thousands will gather in a push to force the U.S. Territory’s governor to step down.