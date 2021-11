FILE – In this Dec. 17, 2020, file photo, a woman receives a bag of groceries at a food bank at the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. About 25 million Americans will be eligible for more food assistance money under a new policy adopted by President Joe Biden’s administration under a change announced late Thursday, April 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A local food drive will take place Friday afternoon for the community in Moncks Corner.

Mount Carmel AME Church, SE Chapter National Action Network, and the Curry Law Firm will partner together to host a food drive Friday, November 19 starting at 2:00 p.m.

The event will take place at 1059 Old Black Oak Rd. in Moncks Corner.

The drive will continue while food last.