Local organizations to hold community sign-up events for new Affordable Care Act enrollment window

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You can receive help signing up for the Affordable Care Act during two community events happening next week.

The Biden Administration wants more people impacted by the pandemic to receive access to healthcare. The Department of Health and Human Services announced this week it was extending registration for health coverage, once-dubbed “Obamacare” through August 15th.

Enrollment was previously re-opened under a special window beginning in late-February to help people who had lost their jobs or impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the Community Resource Center is partnering with non-profit group Palmetto Project for a health care sign-up event.

The first will take place on Tuesday, March 30th from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at 116 W. 2nd North Street in Summerville. Another will be held on Friday, April 2nd at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

To make an appointment, you are asked to call 843-530-6473. COVID-19 safety protocols will be enforced during these sign-up events.